Firm commits to safe organic skincare products

RB Organics, a Nigerian organic beauty and cosmetic brand, has reiterated its commitment to providing safe, effective skincare solutions for Nigerians.

“RB Organics has a platform to provide safe, effective skincare solutions that prioritise both human health and environmental sustainability,” Aderonke Balogun, founder, and chief visionary officer, RB Organics, stated during a recent media parley to announce the approval of the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to her, the approval by Nigeria’s regulatory authority for beauty products and industry underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering ethical and safe-for-consumer products of the highest quality and safety standards.

“This vision has guided every aspect of the brand’s evolution, from product development to its most recent NAFDAC certification process. This is a huge win for RB Organics. For us, it’s not just about creating products. It is also about delivering results that uphold the highest standards of safety and sustainability,” she stated.

Balogun also disclosed that from its inception in 2017, the brand has tried to revolutionise skincare product development by offering natural and organic, nourishing skin and hair products tailored to the diverse needs of Nigerian consumers.

According to her, the brand’s vision to produce healthy products was backed by a vision to ensure it got certified for the health and safety of users. “This has seen fruition today, culminating in the thriving business competing confidently in Nigeria’s beauty industry today.

“That is why our product development process is steeped in consistent research as we innovate better ways to bring luxurious and healthy products that fit perfectly into each body’s needs. NAFDAC’s approval validates our unwavering commitment to this vision,” Balogun stated.

According to her, the brand has earned a reputation as a trusted source of 100 percent natural, organic, and ethical skincare solutions, catering to diverse skin and hair types worldwide, with a steadfast commitment to transparency and efficacy.

“As of date, RB Organics has climbed the beauty pedestal to occupy a leading position as an effective organic beauty brand that has changed the beauty game in Nigeria.”