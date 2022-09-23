Finance, telecoms stakeholders to meet for SAS analytics summit

Navigating the complexity of consumer decision-making and using data-driven approaches to achieve greater success will be the focal point at the forthcoming SAS – the global leader in analytics summit.

The summit being put together by SAS and its Nigeria partner, Avante Consulting Solutions promised to offer deep-seated insights into managing customer journeys in a holistic fashion.

Themed, ‘The Role Analytics Play in Decisioning for Better Customer Experience’ is scheduled to hold on September 27, 2022. The summit would examine the important insights around customer intelligence (CX) strategies, SAS global case studies, and success stories; including updates on available solutions.

Expected at the summit are key players and influencers as well as stakeholders across the financial service and telecommunication sector, which will have the opportunity to dialogue and exchange ideas on the subject of discourse.

According to the organisers, the programme which will take place at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos draws on a recent report from a leading consulting firm on the Nigerian banking industry.

“The sentiment of the report is also echoed by SAS research, which shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed customer behaviour forever – and in particular this period has reinforced the importance of the customer experience in consumer attitudes, behaviour and buying decision-making,” according to a statement.

“Yet, businesses across sectors are largely still falling short when it comes to delivering these great experiences.”

The report asserted that due to COVID-19, corporate organisations must learn to build a richer understanding of consumers’ changing attitudes, needs and behaviours to be able to manage the complexity of consumers’ decision-making.

Some of the resource persons lined up for the programme included: Alliances and Channels Leader, Customer Intelligence, EMEA and AP, Luiz Felippe Leitao, who will be joined by other speakers including Patrick Marinho, CEO of Avante Consulting Solutions; and Steve Asemota, chief data officer, Enterprise Data Management & Transformational Analytics, First Bank of Nigeria.

Others are; Ojiugo Emeruem, the group head of customer experience operations & service directorate, Sterling Bank, and Babalola Oladokun, SAS Regional Manager, Sub Saharan Africa, amongst others.