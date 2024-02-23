Film Anatomie emerges winner of Innovate Nigeria start-up pitch competition

Film Anatomie, a startup that leverages 3D printing to manufacture filming equipment has emerged as the winner of the Innovate Nigeria for providing innovative solutions to address problems in the country’s creative industry.

The start-up emerged as the overall winner after competing with other five finalists shortlisted from over 100 applications received. Chekker, a health-tech start-up and Riwe Technologies, an agric insuretech won the second and third position respectively.

The Innovate Nigeria bootcamp and start-up pitch competition, sponsored by MTN and Open Innovation Access Ventures is aimed at supporting startups providing innovative solutions that address societal problems with finance to scale.

The competition took place on the second day of the ‘Accelerating Business Transformation in the Age of AI’ conference held in Lagos recently.

“We hosted Innovate Nigeria as a unique corporate innovation platform to accelerate innovation and business transformation for corporates in Nigeria while also driving collaboration, venturing and investing in startups,” said Henry Ogbuagu, co-founder at Innovate Nigeria during the

“We see this platform helping to unlock alternative sources of capital for the thriving startup ecosystem in Nigeria,” he added.

The event brought together industry leaders local and global speakers and thought leaders with a diverse audience of startup founders, business leaders, technology professionals, entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and policymakers representing a wide range of industries and sectors.

It featured insightful keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, providing attendees with valuable insights and actionable strategies to leverage AI for business transformation while facilitating startup-corporate collaboration, partnerships, co-creation and investment deals.

“We are thrilled with the success of our two-day conference on accelerating business transformation with AI,” said Adedamola Giwa, co-founder at Innovate Nigeria.

“The event provided a platform for meaningful discussions and knowledge sharing, enabling attendees to gain valuable insights into how AI can drive innovation, improve efficiency, and fuel growth in their organizations,” he said.

Kolapo Ogungbile, another co-founder of Innovate Nigeria said “We are grateful to all our speakers, sponsors, network partners, exhibitors, and attendees for their contributions to making this conference a resounding success.”

“We look forward to continuing the dialogue and supporting organizations in their journey towards accelerated business transformation with AI,” he added.