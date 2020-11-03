BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Fidelity Bank records impressive 9 months results as pre-tax profit hits N21.3bn

...says disburses over N50bn in intervention funds in 3 months

Fidelity Bank building

Fidelity Bank Plc has continued to sustain its impressive run of financial performance with the strong third-quarter (Q3) results for the year, released at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Details of the results show improvements in key indices though Gross Earnings dropped marginally by 3.7percent from N161.1billion in 2019 to N155billion. Pre-tax profits however went…

Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.