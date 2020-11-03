Fidelity Bank records impressive 9 months results as pre-tax profit hits N21.3bn
...says disburses over N50bn in intervention funds in 3 months
Fidelity Bank Plc has continued to sustain its impressive run of financial performance with the strong third-quarter (Q3) results for the year, released at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Details of the results show improvements in key indices though Gross Earnings dropped marginally by 3.7percent from N161.1billion in 2019 to N155billion. Pre-tax profits however went…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.