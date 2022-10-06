Fidelity Bank poised to promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC), with the goal of assisting Nigerian businesses to compete favourably in the international markets.

FITCC, which is slated for November 15 and 16 in London, will host leading businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and regulators operating in the commodity, service, creative, fashion, and fintech sectors in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the broader European market, according to a statement.

It said the event would promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports and facilitate integrations to global supply-chain networks via partnerships, co-creation opportunities and foreign direct investments.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, managing director/chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, said: “FITCC is the next step in a series of activities we organised over the years to promote exportation in Nigeria. As a bank, we started out by investing heavily in growing local capacity and providing funding options for exporters.

“Over the years, we have remained committed to promoting non-oil exports from Nigeria, and through the FITCC, we are opening new opportunities in the international markets for Nigerian exporters and contributing positively to the growth of our economy. Leveraging this platform, we will connect local businesses to importers and investors in the United Kingdom and Europe.”

The bank said besides product exhibitions, the FITCC would feature keynotes/plenaries, syndicate rooms for closed-door engagements with industry leaders, deal/meeting rooms, art exhibitions, themed theatrical performances, networking cocktails, and side fashion shows.

Read also: Fidelity Bank partners SMEDAN to empower SMEs

Onyeali-Ikpe said: “Beyond our contributions in the non-oil export sector, the creative sector remains a key focus for us to help drive economic growth. Whether through music, art, tech, fashion, or food, we are shifting the global community narrative.

“To help the sector, we would be showcasing the best brands in these sectors alongside our commodity exports. We, therefore, invite as many of them as can join us to come along to FITCC to explore a partnership, expansion, market diversification, and investment opportunities.”

Interested businesses and participants are encouraged to register for the conference at www.fidelitybank.ng/fitcc, according to the statement.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 7 million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank was recently recognised as the Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards. It has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards.