FiberOne rebrands to start new way of life

FiberOne Broadband, Nigeria’s largest fiber broadband provider, says it has rebranded. This came with a new philosophy with the theme, ‘a new way of life’ and visual identity that took off on June 1, 2022.

The company in a statement in Lagos explained that the rebrand was to position the company as an entity embracing the growing realities of the internet-enabled world.

‘’The refreshed FiberOne is making life and living easier for Nigerians because we provide a service that connects individuals with the most important elements of life – work, play, family, business, etc’’, Lanre Ore, the company’s CEO, explained further.

Ore recalled that, in 2017, they started out to provide quality fiber to Nigerians at home and at work, ensuring that their products were truly unlimited and affordable.

He noted that, while they were still providing these, they have realised that their internet was enabling something much bigger and they have represented this through thei new visual identity and its credo: ‘a new way of life.’

Read also: How FiberOne grew high-speed internet user base by almost 300% since pandemic

‘Our new visual identity has transited the brand from a provider to an enabler, from a functional internet provider to an enabler of quality life and living.

This brand overhaul is coming after five years of providing fiber optic broadband to Nigerian homes and businesses. We have also adopted a new logo which depicts the infusion of life and living as seen in the letter ‘O’,’’ he said.

Speaking on how the rebrand will affect the customers, Kenny Joda, Head, sales and marketing, stated that ‘’the rebrand is coming at a time that Nigerians are expecting more from the internet. The 5G network is expected to launch in Nigeria in August and that comes with higher expectations of speed, less latency and internet efficiency,’’

He said that, as a service provider, they have built capacity on all angles to deliver the best quality internet, better customer service and affordable connectivity to their customers.

FiberOne was established in 2017 and has been connecting individuals and businesses across 14 locations in Lagos, Abuja, Rivers and Kwara States to the world and empowering them to excel in their work and daily lives.