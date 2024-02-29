FCMB says accountants must champion sustainability

Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has urged accountants to make sustainability accounting a cornerstone of their practices.

Delivering the keynote address at the Western Zone Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Edun stressed the need for sustainable practices to build trust, foster development, and drive positive environmental and social impact.

“Consumers, investors, and regulators are demanding more from business,” Edun said. “They want transparency, accountability, and a commitment to a sustainable future. Accounting principles provide the framework for achieving this balance, ensuring businesses thrive while considering the needs of future generations,.” she noted.

Edun urged accountants to become sustainability champions, recommending lifelong learning and adopting technology for accurate measurement and reporting. She harped on promoting ethical practices to combat waste and corruption, leading with integrity and transparency and future-proofing skills by adapting to emerging trends.

According to Edun, this is how accountants can equip them to stay relevant and drive positive environmental and social impact alongside financial success.

Reflecting on the conference theme, “Economic Resilience: Navigating the Bottlenecks,” ICAN President Dr. Innocent Okwuosa reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to supporting the government in finding solutions to Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

The Western Zone Chairman of ICAN, Lateef Awojobi, challenged accountants to upskill and enhance their competencies, reminding them of their responsibility to exhibit technical and professional competence as critical stakeholders in the business community.

