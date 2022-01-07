FCMB partners Ogun State on provision of affordable loans for home ownership

Residents of Ogun State who desire to own homes now have an opportunity to do so, courtesy of FCMB Group Plc.

The leading financial powerhouse has partnered with the State government to provide affordable mortgage loans to subscribers of low-cost schemes. First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the retail and commercial banking subsidiary of the Group, will disburse the loans.

This was disclosed during a working visit by the Management of FCMB Group, led by Ladi Balogun, the Group Chief Executive, to the Governor of Ogun State, Dr Dapo Abiodun, in Abeokuta on January 5, 2022.

Speaking during the visit, Balogun reiterated the commitment of FCMB Group and its subsidiaries to supporting initiatives that would ensure sustainable development and welfare of people, businesses and government.

According to him: “We are ready to support the state government’s development agenda to ensure improved quality of life for the people by helping them to own homes. FCMB will always be there to fulfil its promise of helping customers achieve their aspirations”.

Read also: Ogun decries loss of mobile advert revenue to joint tax law

While appreciating the State’s infrastructure developmental strides, Mr Balogun assured that FCMB would collaborate with Ogun State to improve the quality of life of her people and businesses.

Responding, Governor Abiodun called for a more robust relationship between the State and the FCMB Group. He affirmed his administration’s commitment to elevating the quality of life of the good people of Ogun State.

He stated that: “In the last 30 months, we built over 1,000 homes with more required to help the State fulfil its housing goals. People are buying them faster than we are building them. They are either paid in full or paid in part, and those are areas that you could work with us. Ogun State Government is for progressive public-private partnership in the areas of financing, management and concession.”

The Governor equally encouraged FCMB to adopt a Primary Health Centre for rehabilitation and provision of equipment as well as a school through the adopt-a-school programme put in place by his administration.

FCMB Group Plc is Nigeria’s leading and most diversified financial holding company with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments. The institution has built a strong base in various sectors of the nation’s economy by consistently offering cutting-edge solutions to its customers across segments.

FCMB expects to continue to distinguish itself through innovation and the delivery of exceptional services.