FBNQuest Merchant Bank taps Commercial Paper market

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the registration of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited N100billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform.

The registration of this CP Programme strategically positions FBNQuest Merchant Bank to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) easily, through CP issues within its CP Programme, and quote same on FMDQ Exchange for visibility of the issue and desired transparency for the investors.

FBNQuest Merchant Bank is a leading corporate and investment banking house, delivering high-end financial products and services to clients in targeted sectors of the economy. The registration of this CP programme, which is also sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, validates the Exchange’s conscious drive to support the capital market needs of corporates and governments and to further deepen the Nigerian financial markets, and ultimately, the nation’s economy.

In keeping with its commitment to develop the DCM, FMDQ Exchange shall sustain its efforts in supporting issuers with tailored financing options to enable them achieve their strategic objectives, deepen and effectively position the Nigerian DCM for growth.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.

As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.