FBN Holdings grows H1’23 pre-tax profit to N206.2bn

FBN Holdings Plc has released its half year (H1) financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 showing operating profit profit of N206.086billion as against N65.877billion in H1’22.

Its profit before tax rose to N206.261billion in H1’23 compared to N65.723billion in H1’22. Profit for the period stood high at N187.176 compared to N56.536billion in H1’2022.

FBN Holdings Plc with a free float value of N544.261billion (88.93percent) as at June 30, 2023 (June 30, 2022: N370.490billion (88.98percent) is compliant with the Nigerian Exchange’s free float requirements for companies listed on the Premium Board.