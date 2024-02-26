FAO to award $10,000 for agri-food systems innovation, others 

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is inviting submissions for its innovation award, targeting individuals and institutions in the agriculture value chain.

Winners will receive a $10,000 cash prize and a commemorative scroll highlighting their achievements, according to a statement.

The award seeks innovations in agri-food systems, digital agriculture, biotechnology, sustainable production, novel business models, and related fields.

It involves the introduction of new or improved products, processes, or organisational methods into practice for the first time in a particular setting.

Criteria include impact across supply chains, improved producer-consumer connections, and adoption of innovative methods such as novel institutional arrangements, policies, digital tools, and market access approaches.

The award aims to enhance effectiveness, competitiveness, resilience to shocks, or environmental sustainability, contributing to food security and nutrition, economic growth, or the sustainable management of natural resources.