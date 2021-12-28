Fan Milk unveils $9m new product line in Oyo

Fan Milk Plc, part of the Danone Group, makers of ice cream brands including Fan Ice and Go Slo, recently unveiled its newly completed state-of-the-art frozen dairy product line in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The product line is proof of Fan Milk Danone’s commitment to propelling socio-economic growth and investment in Nigeria.

The event, which marked the 60th celebration of Fan Milk’s years of operations in Nigeria, was graced by Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State. He was ably represented by the chief of staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, who said, “Ibadan city has been home to Fan Milk Plc since the 1960s when it was only a recombination plant, a distribution center, and less than 30 employees.

Reiterating the importance of the Nigerian market to Danone and the company’s commitment to investing in Nigeria, Domenico Albanese, Danone Vice President of Operations in Africa, Middle East, and Asia, stated that the project cost about $9million to accomplish, which accounted for 50 percent of the company’s CAPEX for Africa in 2021.

This investment will be bolstered by the construction of a new yogurt line expected to open by June 2022 and a recently commissioned water treatment facility to support four neighbouring educational institutions – Eleyele High School, School of Hygiene, School of Nursing, and the School of Health technology.

It has now developed into an international brand impacting the Nigerian population and other countries on the continent as part of the Danone Company. We remain committed to supporting businesses, creating the right environment, providing adequate infrastructure and security. We assure Fan Milk Danone of our unwavering commitment to its business growth.”

Fan Milk Danone reiterated its commitment to strengthening local investments which would result in improved production capacity, efficiently fulfill demands, and deliver on its promise to produce high quality and nutritious products to all customers nationwide. Ferdinand Mouko, MD Fan Milk Danone Nigeria said,

“The company was established in 1961 and is happy about the scale of our reach and business – 800 employees, ten distribution centres and over 20,000 agents and vendors combined. With this new infrastructure, we can bolster our manufacturing capacity while contributing to employment opportunities and wealth creation for the people in Oyo State and Nigeria at large. We are committed to growing with Oyo State, as we collaborate with the state’s government.” He concluded by thanking His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State for his continued support and encouragement which allowed the growth of Fan Milk in Oyo state.

Fan Milk Danone promises to keep innovating to better serve the Nigerian populace and foster a healthy and sustainable ecosystem, employing the very best of technology, people, and processes to produce high-quality and nutritious products for Nigerians.