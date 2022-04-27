ExxonMobil spends N15bn in 20yrs fighting malaria in Nigeria

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, marked twenty years of fighting malaria in Nigeria since 2002 spending $37.4 million (over N15 billion), the company said in a statement.

This funding, according to the statement, includes; cash grants to partners used in funding community education, tools for prevention and treatment, and training of health workers.

These partners are: PanAfricare, in conjunction with NBA Power Forward, to foster the development of youth in Nigeria through sports, life skills and malaria education and Grassroot Soccer, to use the convening power of soccer to increase awareness of malaria and HIV/AIDS among young people across Nigeria through sports curriculum.

Another partner is the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, to advance scientific knowledge and understanding to advance progress toward the eradication of malaria.

Richard Laing, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil affiliate Companies in Nigeria said “This World Malaria Day, we mark ExxonMobil’s contribution over the past two decade that have helped equip and strengthen resilience within our communities to fight against malaria.

“Thanks to these efforts, Nigeria is better prepared to continue the progress we have made and work towards a malaria-free future,” he said.

In 2018, the ExxonMobil Foundation, together with Exxon Mobil Corporation, its divisions and affiliates, along with employees and retirees, provided more than $211 million in contributions worldwide, of which over $75 million was dedicated to education.

Meanwhile, the foundation, in collaboration with its affiliate companies, have announced renewed support for partner organisations committed to ending malaria.

While noting this, the grants recipients of 2022, focused on leveraging the power of sports to engage Nigerian youth.

“In honour of World Malaria Day, these partners are focused on leveraging the power of sports and media to reach Nigerian youth, through malaria-themed tournaments and creative radio, television and school-based malaria campaigns, among other activities,” the statement reads.

Correspondingly, Kevin Murphy, President of ExxonMobil foundation also stated that, “The prospect of a malaria-free world is in the hands of our youth.

“We are proud to support programs that not only protect the youth of Nigeria from malaria but empower them to become the next generation of leaders in the fight against this deadly disease,” he said.