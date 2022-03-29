Experts hold workshop for small businesses to stay profitable

Business experts, Amanda Etuk and Mubarak Saidu are organizing a business workshop to equip small business owners with the knowledge and tools to thrive amid the looming crisis and stay profitable in the current economy.

The workshop, set to hold on April 9, 2022 will take place at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

It seeks to educate intending and current small business owners on the following topics; Legal and Tax requirements for starting a business in Nigeria, creating structure within your business and financing your business.

Also, discussing bridge financing, asset financing, credible small business loans and competing and winning market share through customer experience.

According to a press statement by the experts, amid the rising inflation and higher costs to serve, there is a rising crisis which may lead to a shutdown of numerous small businesses signalling a loss of incomes, mass unemployment and other societal issues.

“The times we are in are reminiscent of the early days of the lockdown coincidentally around the same in March two years ago,” Etuk said.

She adds, “There was a lot of uncertainty for businesses across Nigeria as no one was able to predict the impact the loss of economic activity would have on individuals, small businesses and even multinationals and large corporations.”

Etuk holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Lagos and a Master’s Degree in Global Supply Chain and Logistics Management attained at the University of Sussex.

She is an accomplished, results-driven business management professional with deep experience in supply chain management, logistics and distribution, and sales and marketing.

While Saidu, the founder of DMX Logistics, DMX Autos is a serial entrepreneur whose passion for helping SMEs thrive positions him as the founding member of various impact-driven startups, as he plays a pivotal role in transforming ideas into opportunities.

He is an alumnus of the University of East London with a First Class in Bsc. Accounting and Finance. He also holds a Master’s degree from the University of Glasgow.

Notable panelists to be in attendance included; Charles Odii, Founder SME 100 Africa, Oluchi Okafor, MD Multimix Academy and Olajide Omosebi, Founder Taxhouse Ng.