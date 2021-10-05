Exciting time for Nigerian families as Airtel unveils ‘Family Plan’ data

In a move that will deepen family bond and promote camaraderie amongst close friends, foremost telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has unveiled a new data plan that will enable a customer share his data plan with five family members or close friends.

Dubbed ‘Family Plan’, Airtel says the new value offering is specifically designed to ensure that no one is left out, empowering all customers regardless of income and location to enjoy uninterrupted mobile Internet connection constantly.

Speaking on the Family Plan, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, in a statement said Airtel is inspired to promote a culture of togetherness and deep bonding amongst family members and close friends.

“We care about our customers and through this plan, we are offering them both an expression and an opportunity to also demonstrate that they truly care about those in their circle and family line. At Airtel, we will continue to promote friendship, innovation just as we will always prioritize our esteemed customers,” he said.

With ‘Family Plan’, an Airtel data subscriber can share their data plan with up to five additional Airtel subscribers, giving them the liberty to allocate the volume of data each subscriber gets, with an option to also allow unlimited data limits.

The subscriber’s line, also known as the Master Line can register additional lines, known as Dependents and consequently purchase and allocate data using USSD code (*141#).

The ‘Family Plan’ comes with complimentary voice minutes and SMS that is accessible to group members and makes a great fit for Family, SMEs, Small Office Home Office (SOHO) as well as small groups.

For every dependent line added to a Master Line, a one-time benefit of 500MB is credited to the account, with an additional flat call rate of 12k/sec to all subscribers on the plan.

The new plan offers customers various packages to pick from, including N5000, which offers data volume of 20GB; N10, 000 with 50GB; while N15, 000 offers 80GB