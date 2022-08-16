EverCare reiterates commitment to best practices in Arthritis care

EverCare Hospital, a purpose-built multispecialty hospital has restated its commitment to the deployment of International best practices in the fight against Arthritis

Arthritis is a painful joint resulting from wear and tear in the adjoining. In a normal joint, the ends of the bones that meet are normally lined by a biologic plastic-like covering called cartilage which permits the joint surfaces to rub upon each other smoothly during motion with little to no friction and in addition, prevents the bones of the joint themselves from touching each other which can lead to excruciatingly pain.

At Evercare, the management said it is charged with the need to care for all bone and joint-related conditions providing world-class care and are committed towards eradicating this chronic scourge affecting modern man.

By employing International best practices, their dedicated orthopaedic team comprising board-certified experts and a state-of-the-art facility, they are geared toward finding a lasting solution to all your bone and joint conditions.

Speaking about the condition, Thompson Akpokonyan, an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Evercare Hospital Lekki shared that, “The different types of arthritis in man include Osteoarthritis, Inflammatory arthritis, Arthritis from crystal forming disorders, Infective arthritis and Port traumatic. It’s the most common symptom which could vary in intensity from being mild to becoming very severe.

“Other symptoms include joint stiffness, joint deformities like increased bowing or knocking of the knees, joint instability which may lead to falls, dependence on pain medications and depression due to the chronic pain experienced. Reports have it of people with arthritis having suicidal ideations and succeeding.”

He further explained that the treatment of arthritis begins with a detailed physical assessment by a certified orthopedic specialist who will obtain a detailed history from you and will examine you to arrive at a preliminary diagnosis which would be confirmed by appropriate imaging done on the affected joints.