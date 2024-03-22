Evercare Hospital, MED-EL partner to fight childhood hearing loss

Evercare Hospital, a member of the Evercare Group, and MED-EL Electronics, a company involved in hearing implant technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combat hearing challenges, especially in children aged five and below.

This partnership, aimed at addressing the pervasive issue of hearing impairment affecting over 1.5 billion people globally, was sealed during a ceremony held in Lagos recently, according to a statement.

A 2024 Forbes report described the magnitude of the problem as staggering. “More than 1.5 billion people worldwide are currently affected by hearing loss in at least one ear,” the report said. “Around 430 million individuals worldwide require rehabilitation for disabling hearing loss, with approximately 13 percent of adults aged 18 and older experiencing some difficulty hearing even when using a hearing aid.”

The partnership between Evercare Group and MED-EL aims to provide access to state-of-the-art cochlear implant care in Nigeria, Kenya, and Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Joumana Atwani, senior director of impact, philanthropy, and partnerships at the Evercare Foundation, delved into the operational dynamics of the partnership. “This partnership is deeply rooted in the essence of Evercare’s mission, focusing on value for money since its inception. We aspire to build state-of-the-art hearing and ear services, leveraging international expertise and cutting-edge cochlear implant technology to transform lives.”

Data from the World Health Organization reveals that 1 in 5 people worldwide live with hearing loss. MED-EL’s latest global market research underscores that 24 percent of people have never undergone a hearing test, compared to 8 percent who haven’t had a sight test, according to the statement.