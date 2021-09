eTranzact International Plc, Nigeria’s leading payment service provider, has received the ISO 9001: 2015 recertification. This makes it one of the few Nigeria’s companies that have received the certification. ISO 9001: 2015 standard is the world’s most recognised quality management systems, which outline a set of standards that help organisations to ensure that the expectations…

