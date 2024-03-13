Dun & Bradstreet launches new product variants to empower SMEs

As part of its vision to help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business data and analytics, has launched new variants of its flagship product called the ‘D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal’.

Compared to the standard version, the recently launched D-U-N-S RegisteredTM Seal VIP and Premium variants enable companies to add a higher amount of information on their portals, facilitating them to stand out amid stringent global competition, according to a statement.

“Over 90 percent of the Fortune 500 companies, leading Nigerian companies, regional governments, and organisations of all shapes and sizes utilise Dun & Bradstreet’s data to find new business opportunities and manage risks. In addition to listing a company on D&B’s database, this product facilitates enterprises of all shapes and sizes to unlock new avenues for business. Find out more about the product and other products on our website: www.dnbsame.com,” the statement said.

It said a gateway to access over 540 million businesses, the Premium and VIP extensions of the flagship product provide organisations with an avenue to attract global prospects, increase business opportunities, and gain an edge in the competitive arena.

“Additionally, it grants a badge of authenticity to companies, validating their credibility to potential clients. This seal can be added to the physical and digital marketing collateral of companies, acting as a mark of authenticity. With the incorporation of new variants, companies now have the opportunity to select the option that suits their specific needs.”

Womo Diriyai, country head at Dun & Bradstreet Nigeria, said for a long time, SMEs have taken advantage of the solution to increase domestic and global recognition.

“This motivated Dun & Bradstreet to introduce and incorporate the new extensions. The new variants permit companies to add more business information to their portals and secure targeted leads,” he added.