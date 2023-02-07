Dulfil Prima plans to sustain market share in 2023

Determined to sustain its share in the Nigerian market, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, said it has perfected plans to improve product offerings to give more satisfaction to its consumers in 2023.

Speaking on the brand’s projections for 2023 during an interactive session in Lagos, Tope Ashiwaju, the group corporate communications and event manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, said the brand is poised to surpass its achievements in 2022.

According to him, the company is determined to leverage consumer satisfaction through the delivery of quality variants of the noodle brand to maintain its market share.

“Our achievements in 2022 and previous years were due to our commitment to delivering quality products to our consumers. In our continued consumer-satisfaction drive, we are driving towards reinforcing and positioning our brands in the hearts of families across Nigeria,” he added.

According to Ashiwaju, 2023 will see Indomie create more brand engagement opportunities for consumers and provide them with exciting rewards for their loyalty.

Ashiwaju further explained that Dufil relies on its highly technological research and development process to identify consumers’ needs and ensure products are developed to meet those needs with unmatched precision.

“Indomie is the go-to brand for quality in the noodles category, and no other brand can match its drive for consumer-brand excellence both in quality and taste. We are looking to build on its achievements in 2022 that saw it cart away several awards. In 2022, the brand launched the Indomie Jollof into the market and this is already generating the needed frenzy among noodles lovers in addition to several other exciting variants,” he added.

On his part, Ramanathan Solayappan, the head of Marketing for Indomie, promised to re-enforce and position the brand in the hearts of families across Nigeria in 2023.