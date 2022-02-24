Duchess Hospital, Marriott Hotel sign deal for royal medical Check-up programme

A Lagos-based international health and hospitality brand- Duchess International Hospital and Lagos Marriott Hotel have come together to pioneer the first-ever comprehensive medical screening and disease prevention services in Nigeria.

Known as the Duchess Royal Medical Check-Up, the three-day programme is a premium executive health check programme aimed at promoting affordable access to health and preventing the onset of chronic diseases.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Lagos, Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Duchess International Hospital said, “Nigerians travel all over the world to countries such as Germany, the United States and major cities such as Dubai in search of comprehensive health screening, disease prevention services and treatments for a variety of long-term (chronic) diseases, all of which we now offer exclusively at the Duchess International Hospital.”

The hospital’s mission is to reverse medical tourism by delivering the highest standards of care, using the most advanced technology and treatments to give our clients the fastest, most convenient access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world.”

According to Shitta-Bey, the Duchess Royal Check-up programme comprises of a three-day American/European-style full-body medical assessment and complete clinical evaluation focused on early detection of disease and prevention of long-term ill health in both men and women.

“It uses the most advanced testing technology and specialised medical expertise to deliver the best clinical outcomes on behalf of our clients based on their lifestyle, age and complete medical history,” he said in the statement.

Read also: Kwara, PharmAccess strengthen partnership to provide quality healthcare

The Duchess Royal Medical Check-Up which is delivered in collaboration with the Lagos Marriott Hotel “is carefully designed to address the needs and circumstances of individuals and busy executives residing in metropolitan cities across Nigeria and West Africa. It provides a high level of service comparable to standards observed in tourist destinations such as Dubai, Europe and the United States, and offers the significant economic advantage of conserving much needed foreign exchange,” says Chike Ogeah, Managing Director, Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, owners of Lagos Marriot Hotel.

According to him in the statement, providence has brought the two brands together as they are sited few meters from each other on Joel Ogunnaike, GRA, Ikeja hence the synergy to give Nigerians the best of services from the two organisations.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, who was special guest at the launch said that Nigerians spend an average of $1 billion (one billion US dollars) annually on medical tourism for a range of health care needs.

He said with the facilities at Duchess International Hospital, Nigerians don’t need to waste scarce foreign exchange to go for diagnosis or treatment abroad as the hospital is well equipped and staffed with medical experts in different fields to meet whatever health challenges they may have.

“As a responsive government, “Lagos State Government has over the time created an enabling environment for private health establishment through the Office of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment; and therefore it is our belief and hope that such relationships will help to propel the state towards becoming an attractive destination for medical service provision and reduction in medical tourism”, he stated.

While noting that the collaboration potentially will open windows of opportunity for those who regularly seek for the service overseas and provides the opportunity to save the much-needed foreign exchange usually committed to such activities, the Deputy Governor, encourage them to strive to guarantee that quality is maintained during their process and ensures that financial barriers are minimized.