Kwara, PharmAccess strengthen partnership to provide quality healthcare

To continue improving access to quality care for all residents of Kwara state, PharmAccess Foundation has strengthened its partnership with the Kwara State Government as the CEO of PharmAccess Group paid a courtesy visit to all major health stakeholders in the state.

PharmAccess Foundation and the Kwara State Government has been in partnership for over a decade, working together to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare. The state sees an increase in the number of people using health services, pointing to an increased trust in the sector.

To further strengthen this partnership, the PharmAccess group management team led by Nicole Spieker, the CEO paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kwara State and other major healthcare stakeholders in the state including Haliru Yahaya, Emir of Shonga. The visit saw all stakeholders reiterate their commitment to prioritizing the Kwara State healthcare sector by working hard to deliver accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to all residents in the State.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, the Governor of Kwara, appreciated PharmAccess Foundation for their excellent work in Kwara. He said that despite scarce resources, he would ensure that part of the one percent Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) will be committed to premium subsidy of the indigent population under the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme.

AbdulRazak promised to ensure that PharmAccess Foundation continues to have a favorable environment in the state as the organization continues to support the health agencies and the Ministry of Health.

Nicole Spieker, CEO of PharmAccess Group, thanked the governor for his outstanding commitment to the health sector. She stressed that the leadership of Abdulrazak, governor of Kwara State and the Kwara State government has been key to the achievements of Kwara- PharmAccess partnership.

Achievements include the appointment of a Quality team at the Ministry of Health and the Kwara Health Insurance Agency, quality improvement plans and implementations at public facilities and public-private partnerships to drive better quality care.

Njide Ndili, the country director of PharmAccess Foundation stated that the various successful initiatives carried out in the state proves the importance of public-private partnership in building Nigeria’s health sector.

“We will continue to aggregate resources from local and international funding partners to enable Kwara State achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). We encourage other partners to join us and support State Government initiatives to fund health insurance for the poor and indigents,” said Ndili.

The PharmAccess leadership also paid courtesy visits to several health stakeholders in Kwara state including Raji Razak, commissioner for Health; Bunmi Jetawo-Winter, the state House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Health; Razak Owolabi, executive secretary of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency; Nusirat Elelu, the executive secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency; Sa’ad Aluko, the director general, Kwara State Hospitals Management Board.

An advocacy visit was finally made by the PharmAccess team to one of the community development associations that has partnered with the Kwara State health Insurance Agency.

The executives members of Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA) appreciated PharmAccess’ support to the State and promised to resume mobilizing people to register for the health scheme. The group recognized that reaching Universal Health Coverage can only be achieved with partnerships like this.