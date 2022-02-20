Abia acquires land for FHA estate, heritage city

The Abia state government has secured land in Isiokata and Umunkwo communities, Ntigha, in Isiala Ngwa North local government area for Federal Housing Authority (FHA) estate and heritage city projects in the state.

Francis Chidi Onwuchuruba, the commissioner for lands, survey and urban planning, who disclosed this during a town hall meeting, commended the two donor communities for releasing the parcel of land.

Onwuchuruba charged other communities to emulate Isiokota and Umunkwo communities in partnering with the government to bring development to their communities.

The commissioner appreciated men, women and youths of the two communities for supporting the government to develop the state by donating their land.

Onwuchuruba, who said lands were needed for development, assured the donor communities of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s resolve to pay compensation for every land acquired by the government.

He lauded Ngozi Ogbonna Erondu, the chairperson and executive secretary of Abia State Diaspora Commission and Chinyere Anokwuru, South-East Zonal Board, Federal Housing Authority for their support and resilience in the process of the acquisition.

He disclosed the government was in a hurry to actualise the projects for the benefit of the people and development of the state and commended all for their patriotism.

Onwuchuruba, who also paid a courtesy call on Jacob Uzodinma Akoma, the traditional ruler of Amapu, Ntigha Autonomous Community, commended the royal father for his support to the government, assuring him of the government’s resolve to attract more development to their domain.

Eze Akoma thanked the commissioner for his visit, adding he would ensure that the acquisition was seamless and hitch-free.

Nze Raphael Onwunali, the traditional prime minister and Bob Ohuocha, a stakeholder in the community, among others, assured the commissioner of their cooperation. They said the communities would constitute a land committee in line with his directive.

Speaking on the developmental trajectory of the Federal Housing Authority estate land acquisition, Aaron Ikechi Bestman, the immediate past permanent secretary of the ministry, said the acquisition was a realisation of a long dream.

In a similar development, recently, Aaron Ikechi Bestman, the permanent secretary, ministry of land, survey and urban planning, has flagged off the master plans of three cities in Abia by the United Nations (UN)-Habitat at Osisioma Ngwa Town Planning office.

Addressing a three-man delegation led by Omoayena Odunbaku, Human Settlement Officer and Project Coordinator, UN-Habitat, Anglophone West Africa, the management of the ministry and other stakeholders in the built industry, Bestman appreciated Governor Ikpeazu for providing the resources and logistical support for the commencement of the project.

He described the flag-off as a long dream come to fulfilment and called for the support of every citizen to ensure the successful implementation of the structural plan which he noted, was key to environmentally and socially sustainable cities.