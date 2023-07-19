DLM Capital Group further redeems its Commercial Papers

DLM Capital Group has noted the maturity and successful redemption of its N1.70billion Series 9 268-Day and N1.10billion Series 10 180-Day Commercial Paper Issues, which matured on July 17 and July 14, respectively.

This brings the total redemptions under the N20billion Commercial Paper issuance programme to over N8.95billion since inception.

Sonnie Ayere, group CEO, DLM Capital Group, said “We are pleased to have fully repaid all the investors since inception till date without default. We thank all the investors for their participation and reiterate our commitment to be a counterparty that can be relied on for the long term.”

He further added that “these redemptions reflect DLM’s capacity to meet its financial obligations as and when due, whilst looking to further strengthen the relationship with our investors as a responsible and dynamic issuer.”

The Group is an investment grade company comprising the following businesses: retail banking via our digital banking channel Sofri; consumer and mid-corporate lending; asset management; investment banking; trustees; securities trading; and foreign exchange.