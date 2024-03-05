Dettol empowers youth with masterclass on healthy skin

Dettol, Nigeria’s hygiene brand, has empowered some young people through its masterclass session on healthy skin last month.

The class tagged ‘Nurturing Your Skin, The Power of Moisturisation’ took place in Lagos, to educate attendees on the science behind healthy, glowing skin and the benefits of its recently reformulated Dettol skincare soap.

During the event, Zara Adoki, category manager of Dettol Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted key properties of the reformulated Dettol skincare.

“The new Dettol skincare takes skincare to a completely different level and we are proud to be the pioneers of that. The Argan oil and 2X Glycerin dosage combo is a welcome development in our commitment to satisfy our customers by focusing on their evolving needs,” she said.

“The double moisturisation nourishes your skin deeply and protects the skin barrier because we believe in empowering your skin and understanding that true beauty is a reflection of holistic well-being,” she added.

The event’s major highlights were the masterclass session featuring Uju Rapu, CEO of Bel Fiore Med, Hilary Taiwo, cosmetic scientist and founder of HilarySays, Psalmuel Josephs, founder of 25PSkyn and Stella Ndekila, CEO of NUBAN Beauty who all shared invaluable insights on the art of maintaining healthy skin.

Their insights echoed the sentiment that moisturisation is the key to unlocking healthy and radiant-looking skin, according to the company.

“Attendees also enjoyed other activities, from spoken word poetry to pamper sessions and free dermatologist consultations.”