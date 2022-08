Dentsu Nigeria emerges Africa’s most innovative communication agency

MediaFuse-Dentsu International has been awarded Africa’s most innovative marketing communication agency of the Year 2022 by the African Brands Congress, Friday.

The award was presented to the company during the weekend at the Sheraton Hotel in Lagos State, according to a statement by Dentsu Nigeria’s group corporate communications manager, Sodiq Oyeleke.

At the 2022 edition of the African Brand Leadership Awards, the organisers said, “the technical committee research report shows that MediaFuse-Dentsu International is hereby chosen as the winner of Africa’s most innovative marketing communication agency of the year 2022 category.

“MediaFuse-Dentsu International was chosen as a winner because of its value creation and brand building efforts and growth in 2022.”

Emeka Okeke, Dentsu Nigeria’s group chief executive officer, and managing partner expressed delight at the award, saying it further proved that the company is living by its core values.

Read also: Experts task brands, marketers on responsible advertising at OOH Webinar Series

“Dentsu Nigeria is proud to have been awarded Africa’s most innovative marketing communication agency of the year 2022 at the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards ceremony held on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Lagos,” he said.

He noted that being awarded as the most innovative is a piece of evidence that our five core values guide our operations – Agile, Pioneering, Responsible, Collaborative, and Ambitious.

Desmond Esorougwe, the convener of ABC, added that the award ceremony was organised to increase African brands’ global competitiveness.

“The ABC is an annual fiesta of best brains behind the most successful and sought-after African brands for the stimulation, motivation, and excitement of the creativity in individuals and enhancement of professional development skills in the areas that are most relevant to the business community and the Brands Management community,” he said.