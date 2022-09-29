Dentsu Creative launches in Nigeria

Dentsu International, a multinational communications network has merged two of its creative business arms into an entity branded Dentsu Creative Nigeria.

With this, the duo of Isobar and DentsuMcGarryBowen Nigeria have transitioned into a single integrated creative network.

Emeka Okeke, managing partner and group chief executive officer at MediaFuse-Dentsu International (Dentsu Nigeria) made the announcement in an official statement on Tuesday.

He explained that this is in line with the ongoing brand optimisation within the Dentsu international network where the agency’s portfolios are simplified into three core lines of business: media, creative and customer experience management.

Dentsu Creative had been launched in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Singapore earlier in June.

“Nigeria is joining other markets in launching Dentsu Creative, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Korea, Myanmar, France, MENA and Colombia, with more markets to follow shortly,” he said.

He described the firm as “the single biggest launch initiative this year and places creativity at the centre of how we think, operate and work and bolsters our holistic marketing communications solutions to clients.”

“This is a pivotal moment for Dentsu globally as well as MediaFuse-Dentsu International. We will collectively use our expertise to make a positive impact on our client’s brands and businesses and this will further enable us to drive growth for our clients. This is a journey we are proud to embark on.

“With this, we are also harnessing the power of our creativity to deliver common good and prioritise long-term benefits over short-term outcomes,” he said.

Funke Adekola, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative Nigeria added that the integrated creative network would boost holistic client offerings.

“This is the next step in the Dentsu evolution and creativity journey. We are now able to offer a one-stop shop with global expertise in content, traditional above-the-line advertising, digital performance, and marketing, with customer experience and influencer marketing at its core. We will be sharing more about our launch plans in due course,” she noted.