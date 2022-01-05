DeFiato records 100% subscription in first-round of private token sale

DeFiato, a next-generation mainstream fintech platform for decentralized finance, has completed the first round of its private token sale, recording 100 percent subscription.

While the total amount raised from sales was not disclosed, the fintech company said its token buyers included funds from CRC Capital, Dao Maker, Double Peak Group, Dweb3 Capital, 7 O’clock Capital, and Mirana Ventures, a venture partner of Bybit and BitDAO.

Conducted based on accelerating business development and user growth for the platform, DeFiato plans to bring the services of the buyers to mainstream users without the technical barriers and financial risks associated with other decentralized platforms.

With its easy-to-use proprietary technology such as One-Click-To-Farm, combined with fiat access and exchange-grade security, DeFiato targets the next trillion dollars in mainstream adoption.

“With the quick completion of the first private token sale round, we are encouraged by the positivity and support behind our mission,” says William H. Nguyen, CEO and Founder of DeFiato.

Read also: Tesla posts record electric vehicle sales

According to him, DeFiato aims to actively develop real-world products that will bring about structural change to move the entire DeFi industry forward. “The quick uptake on DeFiato and our token sales has reemphasised the importance of our mission, to fill the gaps in the industry, and to fulfil real and present demand for such services in this new industry.”

The current process of accessing decentralized finance is a long, and complex one, with multiple parties involved but with DeFiato, users can choose to deposit fiat or cryptocurrency safely and gain access to hundreds of defi services without needing to navigate the complex and risky process of deposits, withdrawals, swaps and bridge

DeFiato streamlines the entire process with its aggregated, centralized system and allows end-users to swap, stake, provide and even farm crypto with just one click. Using DeFiato removes human errors or security compromises on the user end as they carry out this oftentimes cumbersome process.

DeFiato currently supports the native token products on multiple Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains, such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon and Avalanche, with Solana soon to be onboarded. DeFiato has no limit to the blockchains or types of products it can support, making it a leading cross-chain aggregator. It also provides an identified and verified (KYC, Know-Your-Customer) approach for users to seamlessly interact with decentralized finance directly from fiat, and vice-versa.

Built from the ground up with an emphasis on security and cutting edge custody that secures funds in a way that DeFiato users cannot achieve on their own, or through other platforms. Since its launch in December 2020, DeFiato has onboarded more than 80,000 registered users and 15,000 verified (KYC’d) international users on its platform.

This milestone validates the significant demand for its present and future products, according to industry players.

The Singapore-based fintech company has asked its users to look forward to using the DeFiato app, as it plans to launch soon on Google Play and Apple App Store, as well as 5 more blockchains and hundreds of services.