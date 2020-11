Dangote sugar made more profit in 9M’20 than it did in whole of 2019

Only in the first nine months of 2020, Dangote Sugar, a company belonging to billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, has made profit higher than what it generated in the whole of 2019. The consumer goods firm printed a profit of N26.6 billion, up by 81.1 percent from the N14.7 billion generated the previous year. It was…