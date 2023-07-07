Dangote Cement to buy-back 168.7mn shares with N50.6bn

Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) has announced the commencement of the first tranche (Tranche I) of its newly established share buy-back programme.

So what?

At the N300.1 per share Dangote Cement closed on Friday July 7, it implies the company will use about N50.6billion to buy-back the tranche I size of up to 168,735,593 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

What to know about the buy-back programme

The commencement date is Monday July 17, 2023 while the completion date is Tuesday July 18, 2023, or when the entire Tranche I size has been purchased; whichever is earlier. The duration of the tranche I of the share buy-back programme is Two (2) trading days and it will be done at the open market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The tranche size, which is up to 168,735,593 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 kobo each represents 1percent of the entire current issued shares. This excludes 166,948,153 shares held as treasury shares, following the conclusion of Tranche I and II of the Company’s previous Share Buyback Programme.

Tranche I will be executed under the approval granted by the Company’s shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of DCP which held on December 13, 2022. Within the framework provided under Section 186 (c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, No. 3 of 2020 (as amended) (CAMA) and Rule 398 (3)(xiv) of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Rules and Regulations, 2013 (as amended from time to time) and in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), 2015.

Based on the aforementioned shareholders’ approval, the number of shares to be repurchased under the Share Buy-Back Programme will not exceed 10percent of DCP’s issued capital.

The Programme is being effected in tranches, with Tranche I being executed by the appointed stockbrokers on the Company’s behalf.

What the company said

In a July 7 notice at the NGX, the company said through its appointed stockbrokers, it will at its discretion purchase DCP’s shares in the open market over the duration of Tranche I, subject to prevailing market conditions and under the current daily trading rules of the NGX.

“DCP would however, not be under any obligation whatsoever to purchase any or all of the DCP shares put on offer over the duration of Tranche I.

The shares being bought back by the Company under the Share Buy-Back Programme will be held as treasury shares, as permissible under CAMA. Execution of this Tranche I is not expected to have any material impact on the Company’s financial position.

“Dangote Cement shareholders seeking to participate in Tranche I of the Share Buy-Back Programme are advised to contact their stockbrokers or any other independent professional adviser registered as a capital market operator by the SEC for further guidance on the submission of trades on the NGX’s trading platform.

“DCP will provide weekly updates on the progress of Tranche I of the Programme on its website over the duration of this tranche. The Company said it will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions, in making decisions on subsequent tranches of the Share Buy-Back Programme.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Dangote Cement until the completion of Tranche I of the Share Buy-Back Programme. An announcement will be published upon completion of Tranche I of the Programme,” it stated.