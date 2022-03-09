Dangote cement clinches best quality in West Africa award

Dangote Cement, largest cement company in Africa has won the West Africa’s best quality cement brand of the decade award. The cement manufacturer won the award with its novel Dangote 3X (42.5) brand.

At the award presentation in Lagos organized by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) over the weekend, Dangote Cement was adjudged as Africa’s number one cement by all standards, as the company was said to have contributed tremendously to the infrastructure development not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole through its offshore business units.

In response to the new award, Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief, Branding & Communication, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), said the Group remains at the forefront of African enterprise and that the brand since inception, has touched the lives of many by providing their needs and empowering the continent of Africa.

People do not have relationships with products, they are loyal to brands and that is why we have designed a strategy that creates a purpose for our brand for long-term consumer and stakeholders’ engagement, this cuts across our manufacturing concerns like Cement, Petroleum, Agriculture food, automobile etc.,” he said.

Stanley Ohenhen, a fellow of the institute and an assistant professor at Bowen University saluted the management of Dangote Cement for its role in making Nigeria self-sufficient in cement production challenging other brands to emulate the brand,

He explained that the institute is a platform to develop professionals in the practice of brand management and congratulated all the winners, encouraging them to continue to show quality in the products and services to the public.

The institute is a professional membership organization for Brand management and Branding experts. IBMN, a not-for-profit, organization prides itself on ability to provide varied educational and networking opportunities that help Executives to grow in their Professionalism and directly impact the Quality of life, it is a corporate member of the International Brand Management Association (USA).

Since its inception in 2007, the institute has been at the forefront of developing Brand management and Branding as a profession in the country assisting Executives and their organisations to improve their performance and achieve success through knowledge, education and professional development.