CWG new firm, FifthLab bolsters digital transformation

CWG Plc’s new subsidiary, FifthLab, a financial technology company is set to bolster digital transformation for the benefit of customers and the economy.

The company says its part of its commitment to continue to expand technology base of the economy and digital landscape for growth and accessibility of financial services across the country and African market.

Speaking at the unveiling and its maiden Texcellence Conference as part of activity to mark its 30th anniversary, Philip Obioha, chairman, Board of directors, CWG, reiterated the company’s commitment to continue to deploy new tech solutions to grow businesses and solve individual and corporate challenges in the IT space.

He noted that FifthLab would offer a unique IT service to small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and individuals alike.

According to him, the company’s focus on investing in its people, processes and digital transformation have sustained it thus far and enabled its migration from a hardware infrastructure company to full- fledged information and technology company.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Championing a Forward-Thinking Africa” Obioha said that digital transformation integrates digital technology into different aspects of a business, basically modifying how one can operate and provide importance to its customers.

According to him, digital transformation represents embracing a digital- first perspective to help businesses streamline operations and drive greater customer and shareholder value.

Delivering a keynote address titled: “The Path to Tech Excellence”, Femi Madariola, partner, PWC Digital and innovation, urged companies to look beyond digitization and focus on key imperatives that could drive digital transformation, adding that focus on digitalization alone does not achieve everything.

Adewale Adeyipo, group managing director/CEO of CWG ,who spoke about the next phase of CWG, said the company is introducing Fifthlab , a Fintech company that will drive the next phase of development by providing solutions to the challenges of e-commerce and future businesses.

Highlight of the Texcellence conference, were the different panel sessions that discussed opportunities in digital transformation.