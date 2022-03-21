CSR: Ikeja Electric upgrades Electrical Workshop at Govt Tech College

Nigeria’s Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric (IE), has renovated and upgraded the Electrical Workshop at Government Technical College (GTC) in Ikorodu, Lagos as part of efforts to support the improvement of technical capacity building in Lagos State.

At the commissioning ceremony, IE noted that the gesture was aimed at boosting technical education in the state, while complementing the efforts of the government through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan emphasised that the company remains passionate about giving back to communities where it operates. “We care about our customers and we look for every opportunity to support them, through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform, which has touched thousands of lives positively.

“We acknowledge the efforts of Federal, State and Local Governments in providing quality education for our children and raising the future leaders of tomorrow. No doubt, the responsibility being handled by the government is huge and demand is enormous. Government cannot do it all alone. That is why private organisations like Ikeja Electric throw their weight behind initiatives that support the government and drive development”.

“At IE we give back to the societies where we operate. Therefore, in line with our commitment towards education, we decided to rehabilitate the Electrical Workshop at Government Technical College (GTC), Ikorodu, in order to further enhance technical capacity building and create a conducive learning environment for the students,” she explained.

While commending IE for the gesture, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, who was represented by Funke Oyetola, Director of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Lagos State Education Ministry, expressed gratitude to the Disco for contributing towards improving the facility and adding value to the school while encouraging them to partner more with the State.

She commended the exemplary gesture by IE, noting that the impact will definitely be meaningful to the recipients because the quality of learning will improve thereby enhancing capabilities and potentials of the students for future challenges.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Moronke Azeez thanked the Disco.

She said the mission of the Board was to provide industry response and gender-inclusive technical and vocational education.

According to her, the Board was not only interested in the training of the students but was also engaging technical partners to help create startups and employment opportunities for them.

The Principal of Government Technical College, Ikorodu, Kenku Adedoyin also applauded Ikeja Electric for expanding resources and time in order to impact the lives of students and teachers. According to her, the students feel very comfortable in the workshop, they are excited to learn because of the conducive environment.

After unveiling the plaque, the guests toured the facility to witness the rehabilitation works carried out by Ikeja Electric.