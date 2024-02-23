Cross River partners CYNK, Bridge Synergy on sustainable clean energy

Cross River State in collaboration with CYNK and Bridge Synergy InterContinental LTD are partnering to create and implement sustainable green practices, drive decarbonization and foster the use of clean energy across national and state entities.

According to a press statement, signed by Ure Utah, Founder of Bridge Synergy InterContinental LTD, the partnership aims to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.

Leveraging the state’s diverse ecosystem ranging from rainforests to mangroves, it is home to several protected areas and The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) biospheres, making it a critical region for biodiversity conservation in Nigeria.

The approach not only promotes regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration but also facilitates the creation of high-quality, priced carbon credits.

A key aspect of this initiative is the creation of a transparent marketplace for the origination, financing, certification, and trading of carbon and biodiversity credits.

This includes exploring the inclusion of Cross River State’s UNESCO biospheres within the partnership that CYNK has executed with UNESCO. The aim is to explore the sale of biodiversity credits to the international investment community, thereby promoting global environmental conservation and sustainable development.

These credits are particularly attractive to end buyers due to their long-term carbon capture permanence, offering a viable solution to the pressing global challenge of climate change.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) setting the stage for innovative climate action initiatives in the province.

The collaboration will also work towards establishing clear and supportive legislation and regulations that incentivize private sector capital flows into green investments, either directly or through public/private partnerships (PPPs).

This strategic approach is expected to catalyze significant advancements in environmental sustainability and economic growth for Cross River State and beyond.

The MOU underscores the commitment of Cross River State, CYNK, and Bridge Synergy InterContinental LTD to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. It represents a proactive step towards creating a greener future through innovative technologies and collaborative efforts.

“In this era of global environmental challenges, the importance of innovative and collaborative initiatives cannot be overstated. Our partnership with CYNK and Cross River State is a testament to the incredible impact we can achieve when we unite our efforts towards a common goal. This initiative is a shining example of what we can accomplish together, and I am thrilled to be at the forefront of this transformative journey,” said Ure Utah, Founder of Bridge Synergy InterContinental LTD

Sudhu Arumugam, CEO of CYNK said; “At CYNK, we firmly believe that the heart of effective climate action lies within local communities and with land stewards. They are the custodians of our planet’s future, playing a pivotal role in implementing sustainable practices and preserving biodiversity. By placing them at the core of our initiatives, we not only empower those who are most affected by climate change but also ensure that solutions are tailored to meet local needs and conditions.

Furthermore, we see climate finance as a crucial lever for change in Africa, offering a pathway to accelerate long-term sustainable development across the continent. Through strategic investments and the mobilization of resources, we can unlock the immense potential of African communities, driving innovation and resilience in the face of environmental challenges.”

The collaboration is a testament to the power of partnership in addressing global challenges. Through shared expertise, resources, and commitment, Cross River State, CYNK, and Bridge Synergy InterContinental LTD are poised to make significant strides in combating climate change and promoting a sustainable future for all.

About Cross River State Cross River State is renowned for its environmental conservation efforts and commitment to sustainable development. With a diverse ecosystem ranging from rainforests to mangroves, it is home to several protected areas and UNESCO biospheres, making it a critical region for biodiversity conservation in Nigeria.

About CYNK Pte Ltd CYNK is a Nairobi headquartered company specializing in sustainability projects and climate markets. With a focus on innovative solutions for carbon sequestration and the creation of carbon and biodiversity credits, CYNK is at the forefront of global efforts to combat climate change.

About Bridge Synergy InterContinental LTD Bridge Synergy InterContinental LTD is a leading environmental consultancy firm based in Abuja, Nigeria. With expertise in sustainable development and environmental consultancy, Bridge Synergy plays a pivotal role in facilitating green projects and climate action initiatives across Nigeria.