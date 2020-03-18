CRC Credit earns accolades for easing access to finance

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has earned two recognitions thanks to its contributions in driving access to finance for individuals and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which are the largest employers of labour in the Nigerian economy.

The credit reporting firm was recognised for its ‘Outstanding Facilitation of Access to Finance’ in Nigeria by the Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDFII) at the ‘Non-Oil Export Conference & Awards’ (NECA) on March 5.

This follows its award as the Best Credit Bureau Nigeria 2020 in January, by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance with headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

The award event had as theme ‘Growing Non-Oil Export Business in Nigeria: The Strategic Imperatives’ and covered three plenary discussions, the non-oil export awards and exhibitions from Made in Nigeria, Small and Medium Enterprises. It convened a cross section of private sector organisations, relevant government agencies, trade associations, development partners, members of the House of Assembly, along with other representatives in the non-oil export value chain as part of the dialogue at the event.

At the event, The Network of Practicing Non-Oil Exporters of Nigeria (NPNEN) was born. It is a body that will continue to champion advocacy and capacity development in the non-oil export space after PDF II closes.

Tunde Popoola, managing director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau said ‘CRC will continue to use its robust database of credit information and superior technology to champion the cause of access to finance for MSMEs which will help end our dependency on oil.

“At CRC, we believe that MSMEs are the engine of growth for any economy and they can only thrive with access to finance, which is made easier with access to credit information for both the lender and borrower,” Popoola said. He was represented by Peggy Chukwuma-Nwosu, head of Business Development at CRC Credit Bureau Limited.

Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDFII) funded by UK Aid from, an agency of the UK government is a flexible, rapid-response facility set up to support champions of change in implementing economic and social policies that lead to poverty reduction in Nigeria.

CRC is the largest credit reporting agency in Nigeria, responsible for over 95 percent of the nation’s recorded credit data from commercial banks, on-bank institutions, utility companies and retailers thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers to make informed lending and borrowing decisions.

STEPHEN ONYEKWELU