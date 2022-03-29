CRC Credit Bureau appoints Adesalu as new subsidiary MD

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has appointed Ademola Adesalu as the Managing Director of its newly established subsidiary, CRC Data & Analytics Limited effective January 1st 2022. This appointment is in furtherance to CRC operating under a group structure with diversified business interests in credit reporting, and data & analytics.

The newly established subsidiary, CRC Data & Analytics Limited is committed to accelerating data-driven outcomes across lines of businesses, developing faster results, deeper insights, heightened decisions, and ultimately, business development through self-service analytics and data science. Businesses can leverage these insights into initiatives that will solve problems and support business outcomes.

Adesalu will oversee the growing team of data analytics experts and manage the processes and people responsible for accurate data collection, processing, modelling and analysis while employing his wealth of experience in advanced data modelling, predictive modelling and analytical techniques to interpret key findings from company data.

Prior to this appointment, he was the Head of Operations & Technology of CRC Credit Bureau Limited. His experience spans over 29 years in the field of Consulting (Strategy and Business Process Design), Technology (Design, Implementation & Management), Financial Auditing, Business Development and General Management.

Speaking on the new appointment, ‘Tunde Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau Limited said Adesalu has been an integral part of CRC’s growth since its inception in 2008.

“He also led the team that set up our infrastructure solution in 2008 and has brought a wide-ranging data-backed experience focused around several key industries making him the best man for the job,” he said.

CRC Credit Bureau Nigeria operates under a group structure comprising the credit bureau business and a subsidiary, CRC Data and Analytics Limited.

The credit bureau provides a nationwide information repository on credit profiles of consumers as well as corporate entities, thus improving the ability of credit providers to make informed lending decisions ranging from customer acquisition, credit analysis and monitoring, skip tracing and recovery.

The data and analytics subsidiary of CRC is poised to provide carefully designed products and services using Artificial Intelligence and Analytics. These products will enable businesses to make informed decisions and develop products for their customers based on alternative data sources.