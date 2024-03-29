Corps member gets CIIN’s recognition as ambassador

Akorede Johnson, a corps member with Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, has emerged as the winner of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) ambassador of the insurance industry for the year 2024/2025.

Amidst pomp and pageantry, the 2024 edition of the annual CIIN Nite of Talents was held at the Condo Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos with top bras of the industry in attendance, according to a statement.

Read also: CIIN holds quiz competition, urge youths to take career in insurance

The keenly contested competition had contestants from leading insurance companies in the country and at the end of the day, Akorede Olaoluwa Johnson emerged winner.

Akorede Johnson is a graduate of Insurance from Lagos State Polytechnic as well as having a B.Sc degree in Education from the Lagos State University.

He is a highly motivated and adaptable individual with a passion for learning and growth. Akorede is a registered and qualified teacher with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

He is also a member of the CIPM and holds a Diploma Certificate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria CIIN.

As an undergraduate, he served in various capacities in the Student Union body in leadership positions.

As a young leader with enthusiasm for knowledge and professionalism, Akorede cut his career teeth with Sovereign Trust Insurance plc in October 2023, when he joined the company for his mandatory one-year Youth Service as a staff in the Reinsurance unit in the Technical Division of the underwriting company.