Coronavirus: NRC makes U-turn, resumes passenger train services

Barely 24 hours after suspension of passenger train services, as a result the coronavirus pandemic nationwide, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of services, but with a list of conditions.

Yakub Mahmood, NRC Deputy Director for Public Relations, in a follow-up statement titled ‘Passenger Train Services To Continue’ dated March 22, 2020, said henceforth, all passengers are to provide full details of their names, addresses, date of birth and means of identification.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had on Saturday announced the termination of all train services across the country from Monday 23 March 2020, in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

According to a statement signed by Mahmood, further information on train services will be made available to train passengers over time.

“The Board and Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has decided to stop all passenger trains operation as from Monday 23rd of March 2020.

“This is in view of the report of the already known Coronavirus (Covid-19) outback”

“Further information on passenger train services will be made available in due cause to our esteemed passengers”. The statement said.