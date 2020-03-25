Coronavirus: Aero Contractors offers fleet to FG for airlift of relief items

Nigeria’s oldest surviving airline, Aero Contractors, has offered its aircraft both fixed wing and helicopters to the Federal Government for airlift of relief materials, medical equipment and personnel in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by Ado Sanusi, the CEO of the company, who said the offer was the contribution of the airline in support of government’s fight against the virus and treatment of those already infected.

Sanusi said that the aircraft would henceforth be at the disposal of the Presidential Task Force for the Control of Coronavirus in Nigeria, headed by the Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The Aero CEO urged well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations, and others to support the government to overcome this pandemic, which is resetting the world.

He commended the efforts by the federal government so far in the fight against the pandemic and urged that Nigerians should abide by the rules to get themselves protected from the scourge.

“We at Aero Contractors have decided to offer our fleet to the federal government, all the aircraft in the fixed wing and rotary, to deploy at its disposal in the fight against COVID-19. This is what we have decided to do to support the government.

“I am impressed by what the Task Force is doing so far and I believe that our little contributions will help them. They can use the aircraft to airlift relief materials, medical equipment and personnel.

“I use this opportunity to implore Nigerians to follow instruction by the federal, state governments and the task force so that we will protect ourselves from this pandemic,” Sanusi said.