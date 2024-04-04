Climate Action Africa urges for climate-smart initiatives

Climate Action Africa, a climate resilience organisation, has revealed their plans to advocate for climate-smart initiatives, urging governments, businesses and individuals to invest during its Climate Action Africa Forum.

In a statement, the organisation said that the event brought together stakeholders from across the world who would examine how to boost collaboration and catalyse actionable climate solutions.

“This marks a significant milestone in Africa’s journey towards a sustainable future. A precursor to the upcoming Climate Action Africa Forum scheduled for June 17-19, 2024, at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos, Nigeria,” it said.

It said the press conference brought together leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the globe, and its focus was to discuss the urgent need for sustainable development plans and climate-smart investments in Africa.

“Framed by the theme ‘Green Economies, Brighter Futures: Innovating and Investing in Africa’s Climate-Smart Development’, the international conference became a vibrant platform for insightful discussions, strategic collaborations, and impactful engagements. It convened an esteemed gathering of leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore solutions for Africa’s pressing environmental challenges.”

Grace Mbah, executive director and co-founder of Climate Action Africa, emphasised the importance of collaboration for technological advancements in reducing emissions, improving transportation, and fostering sustainable practices in agriculture, energy, and construction.

She said developers should showcase their tech-driven approaches at the forum’s investment platform providing insights to attendees on how innovative approaches and collaborative actions were at the heart of CAAF24.

“It is no news that the world stands at a critical juncture, where decisive action is imperative to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. Against this backdrop, CAAF24 serves as a pivotal platform for key stakeholders to engage in meaningful discourse, and forge collaborative pathways towards a greener, more sustainable future,” she added.