Citi appoints Viswas Raghavan as new banking head

Citigroup, an American multinational investment bank, has announced the appointment of Viswas Raghavan as the new head of banking and executive vice chair.

Raghavan has been appointed to lead one of Citi’s five core businesses, with responsibility for investment, corporate, and commercial banking as the head of banking, according to the statement on Thursday.

“Vis is a proven leader and his appointment is another example of our ability to attract the best talent to our firm. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Vis to our firm. He is a strategic leader who brings a strong track record of delivering results across a global banking business,” Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, said in the statement.

The statement added that he joins the executive management team where he will serve on the board of Citi Foundation as he helps to shape and drive the firm’s strategy by assisting with key strategic initiatives in his role as executive chair.

Raghavan, a chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, grew up in India; holds a BSc degree in Physics from the University of Bombay, BSc honours, and a Doctorate in electronic engineering and computer science from Aston University, Birmingham, UK.

“The experience Vis brings in banking and as EMEA’s CEO makes him the perfect partner to lead Citi’s Cluster and banking heads across Citi’s global network alongside Ernesto Torres Cantú, head of international,” the statement said.

Viswas, who joined Citi from J.P Morgan was head of global investment banking, co-head of global investment and corporate banking since 2020.

He joined J.P. Morgan in 2000; held senior roles in debt and equity capital markets, became head of EMEA investment and corporate banking and treasury services in 2012, and CEO of J.P. Morgan in EMEA in 2017.