CIPPON hails Buhari for e-polls, wants ballot papers printed locally

The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) has hailed the unprecedented move of President Muhammadu Buhari in upholding the tenets of democracy by assenting to the legislative backing of electronic card readers and the electronic transmission of results.

According to CIPPON, this marks a major evolution and a game-changer in the nation’s electioneering process.

In the same vein, the institute, established by Act 24 of 2007 and charged with the duty of controlling, managing and administration of printing and related matters in Nigeria, also congratulated the INEC chairman Professor Mahmoud Yakubu on the epic occasion of the signing, “and expects nothing less than a very credible election.”

The statement reads: “With the President’s assent to the amended Electoral Act, the legalisation of the card reader has taken away a lot of pressure from the ballot paper, such that ballot paper snatching is now confined to the dustbin of history.

“The electronic transmission of result will further add credence and share in the integrity of the election, taking off a lot of pressure on the ballot paper; as the only burden on the ballot paper is to ensure that the ballot paper that left INEC office is the same that returned.”

To solve the logistics challenges of INEC, now that the global supply chain is challenged, CIPPON expressed readiness to work with INEC to expand her printers supply base through identification and audit of more printing companies from across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“CIPPON is, therefore, prepared to work with INEC to ensure that 100 percent local production of ballot paper in Nigeria is attainable,” it added, while warning individuals and printing companies in Nigeria not to take ballot paper abroad to print.

“Printers are advised to print what their capacity can take so that others with verifiable capabilities can also partake. We must start putting the nation’s interests above individual interests.

“Any member that attempts to take ballot paper abroad against the ‘spirit’ of our ‘let Nigerian printing jobs remain in Nigeria’ will be sanctioned accordingly and its licence revoked.”