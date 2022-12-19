CIPM pledges professional support for HR practitioners

The president and chairman of the governing council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed, has reiterated the commitment of the Institute to continuously provide platforms for professional growth both at home and abroad.

According to Mojeed, the Institute is leveraging on the recent inauguration of the CIPM UK branch and the North America branch, which is expected to come alive within the first quarter of 2023 to deepen human capital development in response to the ‘Japa’ syndrome.

“In today’s value-adding HR, there is no room for quacks under whatever guise. Therefore, permit me to celebrate and congratulate you for becoming a Licensed HR Practitioner,” Mojeed said during the hybrid 48th induction ceremony of the CIPM held in Lagos on Thursday 15 December.

According to him, 528 persons were inducted through the executive route, practitioners’ route and examinations route into the associate and full member grades of the Institute. “I urge you to wear the CIPM badge with pride even as you become good ambassadors of the Institute. I enjoin you to continue to live the CIPM Code of Conduct and our Core Values in all your professional and personal dealings,” Mojeed said.

Themed, ‘Build Skills, Build Capability, Deliver Value, the CIPM president noted that value addition and delivery is the ultimate goal in learning. According to him, HR professionals and business leaders are faced with unprecedented contexts and situations requiring new learning and approaches. “Even though the state of the economy is scary globally, there is no better time than now to be a certified HR professional”.

Kelechi Vera Olawoyin, guest speaker and head, HR, administration and communications, Transport Services Ltd (TSL), urged the new inductees to develop the five (5) full stack HR professional skills which are classified as, HR Domain Expertise; Consulting & Problem Solving; Business Acumen & Industry Experience; Technology, Data, Tools & Vendors, and Leadership, Executive Presence.

Speaking further on the theme, she said about 50 percent of employees will need new skills by 2025 as a result of the ‘double-disruption’ of the pandemic and increasing automation according to the Future of Jobs 2020 Report.