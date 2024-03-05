CIPM advocates proper welfare of workers

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), a professional body of Human Resources Management in Nigeria, Ogun State branch, has advocated for the proper welfare of workers.

During the leadership training course, five organised by the institute in Mowe, Ogun State, Olabode Badiru, chairman of CIPM said there is a strong correlation between worker’s welfare and productivity.

“There is a strong connection between taking care of your employees and getting great results. Look, research shows it time and time again – happy, supported workers are more productive workers,” he said.

“Also, when you take care of your people, they feel loyal and committed. They stick around, you build a stable team, and that stability itself boosts productivity,” he added.

Ahmed Gobir, chairman of the ethics committee of CIPM, explained that the ethics of the human resources profession is premised on fairness, honesty, confidentiality, and the protection of employee rights during his presentation at the event.

“HR professionals play a crucial role in ensuring that organisations adhere to legal and ethical standards in their treatment of employees. Their responsibilities include recruitment, employee development, performance management, and maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment,” he said.

He identified protection confidentiality, non-discrimination, integrity, privacy and data protection, employee engagement, and well-being among others as some key ethical considerations in the HR profession.

“Adhering to these ethical principles is crucial for HR professionals to maintain the trust and confidence of employees, stakeholders, and the organisation as a whole,” he added.

Julius Olalekan, special assistant to the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God on personnel, revealed key points on personnel management.

“Marching individuals to suitable roles, training at all levels, and encouraging initiatives, love, and unity among others are what he highlighted.

“The right people, incentives, and training are vital for organisational success,” he added.