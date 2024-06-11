CIBN, ACAMB partner to improve bank customers’ satisfaction

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), an umbrella body for corporate and marketing communication professionals, have partnered to foster customer experience in the banking sector.

This was revealed at the third ACAMB Stakeholders Conference in Lagos last month, themed ‘Building Bridges: Collaborative Solutions for a Trusted Banking and Financial Services Experience’.

Rasheed Bolarinwa, president of ACAMB said the conference served as a forum to address and resolve key consumer issues while providing a holistic understanding of Nigeria’s banking and financial services landscape.

“We acknowledge the symbiotic relationships that exist among the Central Bank of Nigeria, Deposit Money Banks, other financial institutions and regulators, and vital players in the Insurance and Pension industry, including NAICOM and PENCOM, as well as consumer protection agencies and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System,” he said.

The newly inaugurated President of CIBN, Pius Olanrewaju, promised to work with the ACAMB to improve the experience of bank customers.

“Building brand loyalty: marketing and communications professionals are often the first point of contact with the bank and contribute immensely towards building brand loyalty. Positive engagements can result in customers sticking with the same bank over many years while negative or below-par communication standards could drive them away,” he said.

He said the first point of contact potential customers have with the bank is usually with marketing professionals. You drive awareness of the bank’s brand as well as the goods and services available.

“it could attract or repel potential customers, adding that the more customers banks’ spokespersons attract, the more revenue the banks make,” he added.