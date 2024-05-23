Chams Plc appoints Ugochukwu as new non-executive director

Chams Holding Company Plc, an integrated technology company in Nigeria has announced the appointment of Ugochukwu Chijioke as its new non-executive director, effective June 1, 2024.

According to a statement, Ugochukwu is a Chartered Director and Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), United Kingdom, and of the Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria (CIoD), as well as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN).

“She has spent over 30 years in the board room, became a director in 2012, and is presently an independent non-executive director with Access Pensions Limited,” the statement said.

It said she serves on several committees and councils of the CIoD Nigeria, the CIBN, and the Lagos Business School (LBS). She is a member of the board of Governors of the Babington Macaulay Seminary.

“Before this, she was the executive director of Shared Services & Products and chief information officer at Fidelity Bank Plc. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL. B Hons.) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and Barrister at Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School,” it added.

It said she also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from IESE/University de Navarre, Barcelona. She has attended several executive education programs globally at the Institute of Directors UK, the Institute of Management Development (IMD), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Oxford Said Business School, The Wharton School, and Columbia Business School amongst others.

“She also facilitates Business Ethics and Women in Leadership classes at the Lagos Business School,” it added.