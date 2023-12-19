Champion Breweries appoints Inalegwu Adoga as MD

Champion Breweries, a brewery company in Nigeria, has officially appointed Inalegwu Adoga as its managing director/CEO, effective December 1, 2023.

The announcement was made in a statement last week on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, signed by Imo-Abasi Jacob, the company’s chairman.

“Bringing a wealth of experience from roles at Coca-Cola, Hellenic, and Heineken, Adoga holds a Master of Brewing Operations from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling, UK, making him a certified ‘Master Brewer’ and a Process Kaizen Engineer in Quality and Environment from Heineken University,” the statement said.

It said in the past four years, Adoga’s strategic initiatives have significantly enhanced efficiency, sales revenue, profitability, and market share at Champion Breweries.

“His leadership played a crucial role in ensuring compliance with Heineken standards on safety and quality, leading to improved cost-effectiveness, increased productivity, and streamlined New Product Introduction (NPI) processes.”

According to the company, Adoga, who initially joined Champion Breweries as a production manager in July 2019, swiftly progressed through the ranks, becoming general manager by September 2021 and ultimately assuming the role of managing director/CEO in 2023.

The MD qualifications include a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology, Post Graduate Diplomas in Management and Strategic Management and Leadership, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) from Prowess University, Delaware, US.

“Adoga is also a graduate of the Heineken International Management Development Excellence Course (HIMDEC) at Ashridge Business School in the UK,” the statement said.