Caverton Offshore appoints Adedeji Adeola as new CFO

Adedeji Adeola has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG), effective from June 10, 2024.

The company disclosed this on the Nigeria Exchange Group website on Monday

In the notice, the company stated that prior to Adeola joining COSG, he had worked at a couple of blue-chip companies and multinationals such as Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) and MTN Nigeria Communications.

Adeola holds a B.Sc. degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos. He also holds an M.Sc. degree in Finance (with specialisation in Economic Policy) from the University of London.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, an Associate of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, United Kingdom, and a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, California (USA).

He brings on board a very robust and varied experience spanning over two decades and straddling several sectors/industries including manufacturing, telecommunications, Oil and gas, financial services/investment/asset management, the notice disclosed.