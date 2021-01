Nigeria’s leading tech-enabled automotive trading platform, Cars45 and Gokada have announced a partnership deal to provide consumers with more convenient options to get parcels delivered across Lagos state at a cheaper price within 24 hours. This new relationship will allow Cars45 to further improve its customer experience by enabling select retail outlets to serve as…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login