Careerxpress bags recognition at BusinessDay SME award

Ekundayo Ayeni, the CEO of Careerxpress has earned recognition as part of Nigeria’s top 100 most promising small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) who have been able to scale their businesses despite the country’s difficult operating business environment.

He was conferred with the recognition during a SMEs funding conference held by BusinessDay in Lagos.

The conference which included funding for SME’s, finding the right partners and model to run a profitable business was focused on how SME’s can thrive in an age of volatility.

Ayeni was part of the panelist for SME’s funding where he got asked different questions and shed more light on how to get access to funding as an SME in Nigeria.

The CEO was then recognized as part of the top 100 fast-growing SMEs in Nigeria owing to his dedication to youth and helping businesses reach their potential through digital marketing.

Ayeni’s company, Careerxpress came first on the list after its strides at reducing the unemployment rate among African Youths, and having trained over 5000 youths with digital marketing skills since its existence.

In his remarks, Ayeni expressed joy at being recognized and his company coming first on the list of the top 100 fast-growing SMEs in Nigeria.

He promised to keep giving back to the society via digital marketing as he has always done.